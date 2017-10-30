Treatment of Voortrekkers in Tshwane Metropolitan Council is blatant racism

The FF Plus strongly condemns the statements of blatant racism and racial hatred in the Tshwane Metropolitan Council following a visit of a group of Voortrekkers to the council, said Sakkie du Plooy, FF Plus councilor for the Tshwane Metropolitan Council.

Du Plooy said the group of Voortrekkers had asked to attend a council session to learn more about the functioning of local government and to experience the procedures and value of a council session.

“The Speaker welcomed different groups and individuals, and when she announced that a group of Voortrekkers attended the session, pandemonium broke out. She briefly announced the activities and objectives of the Voortrekkers as a cultural organization and began to welcome the children individually.”

“She clearly mentioned that the Voortrekker movement actively pursues healthy relationships among all cultural groups in the country.”

“A stream of objections was raised by speakers of the EFF and the ANC. Comments were uttered “racists,” “go back to school,” “you are racists, and your parents teach you racism.”

“The mayor tried to calm down the situation to protect the children from the loud racist remarks and blatant racist hate speech of EFF and ANC speakers. The group of children eventually left the boardroom.”

“It is ironic that minutes before the incident, a group of only black bus drivers received awards that were accepted by all. When the white children appeared, it was asked why there were no children from other groups between them.”

“The EFF and ANC complained about a speaker who pointed out that at a subsequent council meeting a black culture group could visit. Also, this was not acceptable.”

“The FF Plus wants to make it clear that Afrikaners have a right to organize themselves in cultural organizations such as the Voortrekkers. It is also guaranteed in the country’s Constitution and the Bill of Rights.”

Mr. Du Plooy said the ANC should stop pretending to be non-racial while acting against white children. The EFF must also explain why they were so racist.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

