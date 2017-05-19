Train set alight at Wonderboom train station

Fourteen train coaches were “mysteriously” set on fire at the Wonderboom station at Pretoria.

Some of the coaches could be disconnected, but at least six were apparently irreparable after the fire.

Extinguishing of the fire was delayed because the electrical certificate of Prasa had to be obtained first so that the electricity could be cut above the relevant railway line.

However, the suspicion is that commuters can be responsible for this.

Recently disgruntled commuters also caused extensive damage to coaches in the Western Cape.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

