Train crash – blame at Metro Rail personnel

The train crash at Elandsfontein last week was not the result of cable theft, but due to several violations by MetroRail employees. Yet, the names of the responsible persons have not been disclosed.

The Railway Safety Regulator during an investigation determined that the train control officer allowed two trains to travel in the same section.

Spokesman Madelein Williams said the investigation showed that abnormal work procedures were followed by staff and that inadequate safety procedures followed.

Metro Rail was prohibited by the regulator from using hand operators during abnormal conditions in Gauteng

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

