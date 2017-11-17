Trailer carrying corpses gets stuck on M1

An open trailer transporting 16 adult and 26 stillborn babies had to stop driving on the M1 in Johannesburg when two of the wheels dropped off the trailer.

Police and hospital spokespersons confirmed that the “transport contractor” did not have the necessary documentation to transport the bodies.

Shock has been expressed about the way in which the bodies were transported in an open trailer.

It is not reported whether the contractor is a BEE member.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

