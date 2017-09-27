Tourists robbed at OR Tambo International airport

After the bravery of SAPS and Metropolitan Police on the East Rand, that the airport will now be secured against robbers and hijackers, 36 Dutch tourists suffered when their bus was attacked.

The bus was stopped by a person in police uniform, and they were robbed of all their personal belongings. Apparently, the tourists were assaulted.

Tourists will think twice before returning to South Africa, after a major Dutch newspaper, published the news of the robbery on their front page. The tourists have now canceled their tour and have already returned to The Netherlands, where they are expected to agree to interviews at radio and television station.

These events took place at the same time that Cyril Ramaphosa was in London to market South Africa for the 2023 rugby World Cup. The events can be a significant setback for the bid.

Meanwhile, the leader of FF Plus, Dr. Pieter Groenewald, that the visit by police minister Fikile Mbalula to the 38 Dutch tourists after the robbery was the right thing to do, but unfortunately it is “too late.”

“The disorder in the non-permanent police leadership and where significant abuse of crimes for political gain is being abused by the government has caused us to pick up the cruel fruits of incidents such as this attack.”

“If the minister really wants to do something, he must now clear the police away from all the corrupt elements he promised to do and to permanently appoint experienced, and knowledgeable police members in the top structure so that the police are on the right track to combat crime effectively, ” said Dr. Groenewald.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News