Toddler brutally shot in Brakpan house robbery

Toddler and family shot during a house robbery in Brakpan.

At approximately 03h39 on Wednesday morning 13 September 2017, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a shooting following an armed robbery at a house in Brakpan.

Reports from the scene allege that the robbers fired shots at the mom who was trying to protect her child. The incident and preceding events will form part of a police investigation.

A Netcare 911 Advanced Life Support paramedic attended to the father who had been pistol whipped and the three year old boy who had been shot more than once. The little boy was given analgesic medication to manage his pain and was also sedated. Due to his very serious injuries, the Netcare 911 helicopter was called to the scene and they landed in a veld near to the house.

The toddler was then airlifted to hospital for the urgent medical care that he required.

The Brakpan SAPS were also at the scene as well as a strong private security company presence.

