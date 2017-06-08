Three shot during business robbery in Fourways

At approximately 7 pm on Wednesday night 07 June 2017, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a robbery and shooting near the Lion Park T-junction, outside Fourways.

Information gathered at the scene alleged that gunmen robbed the businesses and that two employees were shot during the incident. It was further suggested that a third victim had been shot and was removed from the scene prior to paramedics arrival. The circumstances surrounding the incident will form part of a Police investigation.

Paramedics attended to two victims at the scene who had been shot. Both men’s injuries were serious, one had been shot in the upper body and the other in the mid body. They were in a stable condition and were transported by Netcare 911 and another ambulance service to a hospital for further assessment and care.

There were a strong private security and Police presence at the scene.

