Three police officers in court

Three police officers from the Douglasdale police station appeared in the Randburg Court on charges of a planned robbery at the Fourways Mall.

The three were arrested with five accomplices after a tip-off that they were on their way to rob a mobile phone store.

The public is losing more confidence in the police who are involved in crime rather than eradicating crime. In this regard, the robbery on Dutch tourists made international headlines, where the robbers were also dressed in police uniforms. No one has been arrested in connection with this robbery, which means that it is not yet clear whether the robbers are police members or not.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News