Three bodies found burned beyond recognition

Erasmia police is investigating case of murder after three bodies were found burned beyond recognition on Monday, 2017-06-05 at around 02:30 in the bushes near Copper Leaf Estate.

It is alleged that local security officials were on patrol in the area when they noticed a fire in the veld. Upon closer inspection, three unknown bodies, burned beyond recognition, were found.

However, at this stage the police will await the post mortem results to determine the cause of death and the circumstances surrounding this incident. Police investigations continue.

