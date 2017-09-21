THIS is what happens in schools

A grade four pupil (std 2) at a Modderfontein primary school in Kempton Park brought injection needles to school, and she and two girlfriends began to “prick” others with the needles.

28 children were taken to medical facilities to receive antiretroviral treatment.

The needles apparently belong to a family member who receives “hormone treatment.”

The department of education called it an “unfortunate incident” that never should have happened.

In another case, a boy died after he was assaulted by a bully at school and apparently hit with a pipe over his head.

Education scholars say that’s what can happen when children are exposed to integration at school levels. Sports and socialization are considered more important than placing children in a CVO school or Christian school.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News