On 18 September 2017, Police received information about a suspicious vehicle in Roodepoort and responded swiftly to information.

Upon spotting the vehicle, members managed to pull the suspects off the road and tested the vehicle registration.

The vehicle was reported as stolen in Krugersdorp.

The two suspects were immediately arrested for the possession of a stolen vehicle and will appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court in due course.

