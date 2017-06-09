Suspect arrested for attempted murder and possession of ammunition

On 08th June 2017, Krugersdorp SAPS members were called to a shooting incident. Upon arrival at the scene, police found a man with a gun shot wound.

On further investigation it was established that two unknown suspects entered the victim’s residence and pointed at him with a firearm. They demanded money upon which the victim told them he had no money. The suspects fired a shot before fleeing the scene.

Vigilant community members heard the commotion and managed to apprehend one suspect.

The 18 year old is being detained at Krugersdorp SAPS facing charges of attempted murder and possession of ammunition. He will appear at Krugersdorp Magistrate’s court soon. His account malice managed to flee however police are continuing with the investigation.

The victim was taken to hospital for medical treatment. The Krugersdorp SAPS Station Commander, Brigadier Baloyi applauded the community for their efforts which lead to the swift arrest of the suspect. Their efforts are appreciated,” said the Brigadier

South Africa Today – South Africa News