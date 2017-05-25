Student unrest in South Africa starts again

The Tshwane University of Technology’s class was on Wednesday once again suspended after protests broke out on campus.

Even the staff members participated in the protest action because they supported the #Outsourcing must fall movement.

The protesters are dissatisfied with the fact that certain services have been outsourced to external institutions. The services include catering, cleaning services and security.

Lecturers at TUT are discouraged about the frequent suspension of classes particularly about the changes on examinations grids while even the terms end and start dates are modified to meet the protesting students, all to the great inconvenience of the lecturers.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News