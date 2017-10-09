Squatters delighted with free chickens

Squatters near Protea Glen cheered when a truck with live chicks overturned near the intersection of Chris Hani Road and Impala Road.

During wet conditions, the truck transported live chicks, and the squatters cheered and rushed to relieve the truck of its cargo.

Also, the traffic police watched from the other side and allowed the people to help themselves and then disappear quickly in the squatter camp.

Wayne Minnaar of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police said that a bunch of chicks was rescued after another truck from the same company was quickly dispatched to the scene.

Apparently, the wet road was responsible for the truck overturning.

