Spur’s lame apology unacceptable

After almost a month since the debacle at Spur in the Glen shopping complex, Johannesburg, the group called for apologies to the South African public on the supposed Freedom Day.

Spur has plunged itself into controversy after the banning of a white man from returning to the group’s restaurants, after he was protecting his child from the assault of a much older black child. When he asked the mother of the suspect to control her child, she made a racial incident, but Spur did not act against her. As a result, many whites started a boycott action against Spur.

There will now be a panel who will come up with recommendations on the incident and how it was handled, but there is no word of apology to the white man who is banned from all Spur restaurants.

It is felt that such a lame excuse is unacceptable because it means nothing and probably the audience who distanced themselves from Spur will not return.

  • Douglas Langley

    im number one that they wont see again,let the ceo sweat in his dilemma and ….

  • Eugene Potgieter

    Yes this is no just a campaign to win back business and to cool down the situation. It is just not a lessons but also the lack fairness from the group. SORRY I’M OUT

  • Norman Charles

    Heard the Spur CEO, Van Tonder speaking on the radio,blaming the white guy 100%.
    WTF appointed that clown in the first place, I wouldn’t let him manage my lawn mower, never mind a major brand.

    • IAmSipho

      His boyfriend appointed him.

  • Nevyn

    Power of the purse white folk, use it.

  • Lynton

    If the lady was white you would all have nothing to say, in fact it wouldn’t have even made the news or better yet you would have supported Spurs decision and kept on eating their free burgers. This then begs the question if you are you all sheep that cannot have your own opinions after hearing the facts or are you all simply bigoted racists. Take a look in the mirror and answer the question?

    • Harry Heydon

      IT WAS NOT ABOUT RACE. No boy who punches a girl should go without being disciplined. 50% of S.A. women and children are abused by men who were not disciplined as children. The race card is always used to cover up these things, but it is really about common decency. Believe me, if one of my boys had punched a girl – of any race – they would have been dealt with.

      • Lynton

        Don’t kid yourself Harry, it’s only become a boycott because he was white and she was black. If you honestly dont see that your blind or with all due respect stupid. By the way corporal punishment is illegal in South Africa, just saying. Not everyone disciplines there children in the same way or in public when being threatened by a 6ft white gorilla.

        • Elton Ward

          So have they changed colour – seeing as they were white and black? You are blind, not your blind – and it’s their children not there – people in glass houses should not throw stones – so before calling someone stupid, make sure you don’t come across as stupid yourself.

          • Lynton

            Touché Elton and thanks for the spell check. Now bug off and let the adults continue with the real conversation.

          • Elton Ward

            Again judging someone without the facts Mr Cassel. Don’t just assume someone is younger than you…enjoy the ‘conversation’ that you have no first hand experience of, but are so quick to give your opinion on.

        • Harry Heydon

          Hi Lynton. I am Chairperson of an NGO dealing with the rape and abuse crisis in South Africa. I work everyday with the result of undisciplined children who grow up into undisciplined adults. No one said anything about corporal punishment. It is a matter of setting boundaries with consequences for going over those boundaries. And by the way this terrible affliction on our nation is right across the full spectrum of rich or poor, black or white. 50% of women and children in this country suffer from abuse in various degrees, and it comes back to upbringing 90% of the time. Nevertheless, probably 90% of the people needing our help are young black women who have often been brutalized. And we love everyone God has created, it is not about black or white, that is your angle. It seems that you are setting yourself up as an expert in a field that quite specialized, and calling others stupid when they don’t agree with you. Did your Dad teach you that it was quite O.K to call people you have never met stupid? Factually, you were probably yourself called stupid regularly and now you are repeating it. Did you know that what you do is abusive?
          Re Spur: there is a whole lot more than just this incident. Some of the things that some of their staff have been tweeting are disgusting beyond mention. I was a regular Spur customer but the mental image I have of what may be in my food makes me unable to even consider eating there. I fully support this boycott as we are the customers who bring them their livelihood and some of them – a minority to be sure – are abusing that.
          And then of course there have been the murders.
          Please think carefully before you make unqualified pubic comments. I doubt that you will though as I counsel many people who are where you are at, and it can take a while to get them free. Please don’t engage me in further conversation but do seek more information and advice when you read this. If you get angry when you read this then it will confirm for you what I have said.
          Written without prejudice,
          Harry S. Heydon (Rev)

          • Lynton

            Harry, trying to shut me down by asking me not to reply shows how closed minded you are to other points of view, surprising actually for a man of God. You have NO proof this boy did anything malicious to the girl other than what you and general public have gleamed from from news, websites and accusations. I have children and stuff happens, I’m not defending poor discipline just pointing out you and the public are the ones acting as judge, jury and executioner on this young boy, maybe the girl pinched him first . It’s actually mind boggling how “educated” people fall for everything they read from any source these days. There was never feaces placed on food or menstral blood, this is all brand bashing of the highest order. The pictures of the girl with a slap mark on her face is fake and that’s not the man in questions daughter. And the the fact that people have been murdered, absolute hogwash. Do yourself a favor and go onto any main stream reputable news site and see if you can verify one word of this? You can’t because it’s all lies.

            You say this thing is not about race but that is precisely all the South African public has made it about. No one is talking about the parenting skills but just the fact that the white man was punished and the black lady wasn’t. They are using this whole matter to amplify how they feel as white South Africans. I don’t hear many or any black people joining this boycott.

            I won’t further insult your intelligence and perhaps that was amiss from my side for which I unconditionally apologize. Please educate yourself correctly as to the hard facts of this matter as it appears by your comments you need to review your news sources.

            Have a good day further and I welcome any further thoughts or debate you wish to engage me on.

      • Shokdee

        Harry dear son you really need to get out more. The race card is never played to the benefit of whites, just like this whole poof a saga proved. The white man did not punch anyone, so what clouds are you smoking? Really, your comment only makes sense if your read the last sentence.

  • Harry Heydon

    I no longer eat at Spur, Besides this incident the food quality is not what it used to be and with some staff tweeting what they do to the food i am very certain to stay away. Don;t forget the murders that have taken place at Spur Restaurants lately!