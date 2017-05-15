Spur’s ‘big boss’ not happy despite the R100m for his shares

Allen Ambor, the big boss of Spur, has sold all his shares in the company and is almost richer by R100 million.

He is angry with the “white man” action against a black woman in the Texamo Spur which led to a boycott action against the group. He describes the man as aggressive and his actions as totally unacceptable.

Nothing is reported of the significantly older black child’s bullying behavior against the young white child.

He experiences “considerable unhappiness” about the state of the country.

Observers point out that his unhappiness does not make the “ordinary” man feel any better about what is happening in the country and what happens as reconciliation seems to be a farce. Nevertheless, his R100 million will probably make him feel better elsewhere.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News