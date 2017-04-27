Spur capitulate on handling of controversial racial incident

After a month of sustained pressure and boycott, Spur’s Chief Executive Officer Pierre van Tonder finally gave up and issued a press release in which he acknowledged that Spur’s handling of the controversial racial incident in Johannesburg was wrong.

Van Tonder admitted that the matter could have been dealt with better. Despite Spur branches experiencing pressure across the country and Spur’s shares still tumbling, Van Tonder remains unmoving and does not want to give his personal apology because he has shown a white customer the door and rewarded the black customer with a free meal, While both did the same.

Although recognition is a step in the right direction, we are still waiting for Mr. Van Tonder to apologize, so we are still passing through to the next dining area.

Everyone forgets about a white man branded as racist, under threat; While the black customer was turned into a heroine, thanks to Van Tonder.

A UN supporter also proposes the following perspective: “Every Rand down in the share price is equal to R108million – so far it has cost the shareholders R320million’s of their wealth.”

The statement reads:

SPUR APOLOGY AND ACTION PLAN
April 27, 2017 – PRESS RELEASE

In the month since the widely publicized incident at Texamo Spur in The Glen Shopping Centre in Johannesburg, everyone at Spur has had time to reflect on our actions leading up to, during and after the event.

Spur would like to take this opportunity to unreservedly apologize to the South African public. Our response fell short of our own high standards. We should have done better. We expect it from ourselves to do better and we believe that the South African public deserve better.

It was an intense period of self-reflection for everyone at Spur, and with the wisdom of hindsight, we have decided to embark on a course of action to address the shortcomings in our response.

We have asked Prof. Elmien du Plessis of the Faculty of Law at North-West University (NWU) to convene a panel and draft guidelines for an in-depth investigation into all relevant aspects of the incident on 19 March 2017 and how it was handled. Prof. Du Plessis holds an LLD from Stellenbosch University, is a member of the Human Rights Committee of the NWU and an alumnus of the South African Research Chair in Property Law.

The panel will be completely independent and have full access to all facts and footage surrounding the event. The team will make recommendations to Spur on actions that should be taken to rectify the shortcomings in our response and improve our reaction to similar incidents in future.

Such an investigation will take time to conclude its work, and although we have impressed the need for urgency upon Prof. Du Plessis, it is important that she and the convened panel have the time to do a proper investigation. Additional details about the panelists and timeline will be made public in the coming weeks.

It is, however, the opinion of everyone at Spur that regardless of the outcome and recommendations of the panel, certain immediate steps are called for.

We have already embarked on a national program to increase the child-minder to child ratio in our Play Canyons during busy periods. We have also launched a formal re-education drive that will refresh and enhance the procedures and skills of our minders.

In the month since this incident, we have learned many lessons. We are implementing steps to ensure the safety of customers and personnel at our restaurants. Given the current socio-political climate in our country, regrettably, no company can foresee an incident like this happening. After the incident, Spur has already and will continue to move swiftly to provide key personnel with the necessary conflict resolution skills.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Front Nasionaal SA – blad

South Africa Today – South Africa News

  • Christien Scheepers

    Apology NOT ACCEPTED!

  • Riaan

    My family is still passing through to the next dining area … Apology NOT accepted !

  • David Strachan

    My daughter applied for a job as a waitron a couple of years ago at the local Spur. She was told “We don’t employ whites”. From what I’ve seen since, it appears to be true. I will never eat at a Spur again.

    • Shakes Mendez

      liar

      • David Strachan

        Why would I lie?

      • Norman Charles

        Not lying at all.Go to Spur and look.Maybe next time try thinking before you type.

      • An Droid

        Idiot!

  • Lothar Woehler

    Will the numerous instances where black waiters proudly confessed in public of spitting on the food ordered by white people also be investigated? I think not.

  • Douglas Langley

    Gaan kuier maar by die wat alles verniet wil he,, maar my steun sal julle nie weer geniet nie. Koop eeder vleis vir n braai

  • Mia Vos

    I’m SICK and TIRED of white people being victimized in this way. Reminds me of an incident in the USA. An old (white) man was upset about the pants of a young (black) man hanging so far down that his underpants were exposed showing his ‘bump’. He was standing in a subway train right in front of the old man. The old man kept muttering about ‘indecent exposure’, and lo and behold, at the next station in came the police and removed who? The old white man.

  • Greg

    Keep on boycotting Spur. Their food is not good anymore nyway and they obviously have a new loyal customer base who are as racist as them. Not once was there any evidence of racism from the white man in the video, however the black woman was racist and used bad language. #BoycottSpur teach them a lesson permanently.

  • An Droid

    Braai en hou jou bêk!

  • Bryan Coetzee

    I won’t support them or any of the other stores that form part of the Group:

    Spur Steak Ranches
    Panarottis Pizza Pasta
    John Dory’s
    The Hussar Grill
    Captain doRegos
    RocoMamas
    Casa Bella
    Spur Grill and Co

  • the blind moose

    What a bunch of ar$3 wipes, with a LOT of ar$3 kissers !!! you STILL get ONLY the thumbs DOWN from me !!!

  • Pepe Dermit

    never eat there again boycott them

  • Roeks Griessel

    Spur jou advertensie veltog voor die 7’s Rugby is pateties, sal ons nooit weer kan terug win nie. Plaas dat julle die kinders se speel area video wys waar julle beskermde kliente se ouer kinders jong kinders aanrand. Weg met Spur, julle kos proe in elk geval soos karton sonder al die souse.