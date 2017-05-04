Soweto remains a restless place

Since the seventies, Soweto remains a troubled place. If it’s not school riots, it’s Winnie Mandela who promises that they will get freedom by necklacing with matches, and now Soweto is reeling over electricity.

Earlier this week the police had to shoot at crowds who were trying to transform Soweto into a Coligny situation with their protests, but apparently, the police were willing to act tougher than Coligny had.

Certain parts of Kliptown’s electricity has been cut off, and it was enough for the inhabitants to start a rebellion, and its effects were felt as far Vereeniging. Several vehicles have been burned, and two stores have been looted.

The main railway line between Johannesburg and Vereeniging has been blocked with burning tires, and train traffic has been temporarily suspended, while some of the busiest road routes are also blocked.

Thousands of commuters’ attempts to get to work were hampered by the action.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

