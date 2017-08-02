Soweto football stampede – Ministerial inquiry

During a soccer match last weekend, spectators who could not get tickets stormed the gates of the FNB Stadium in Soweto, and in the process, two spectators were killed while two others were critically injured.

According to government spokespersons, such behavior does not belong in a civilized country. Observers say that everybody has already experienced that the country is not civilized.

Ironically, the sports minister, Thulas Nxesi, announced that a ministerial committee would be appointed to investigate the case.

No police minister has ever announced that ministerial inquiry will be taken to investigate the thousands of farmers who have been killed.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

