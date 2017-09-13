South Africa: SANRAL’s E-toll project another ANC failure

Four years after the commencement of the E-Toll system SANRAL have their backs against the wall.

The system failed because of the motorists’ total refusal to pay tolls and Sanral now acknowledged that they lost the income war.

Nearly 30% of motorists using highways pay toll fees, and now the government has to come up with another plan to maintain the roads.

A proposal for a fuel levy may be opposed as other provinces can not be taxed to maintain Central Transvaal’s roads.

A political observer told The Vryburger that whatever the ANC government approaches, like this project, is an excellent example of failure.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

