South Africa: Road to OR Tambo International Airport blocked

The highway between the country’s capital and the largest international airport in the country was closed for several hours this morning due to barriers placed on the road.

Burning objects and stones were set across the road, and the road had to be closed for a few hours until the police could get rid of the protesters and clear the way.

Many people have missed their flights, while some flights have even been delayed because the flight crew was also stuck in the traffic jams.

Although it is not officially known what the protest was about, a protestor was captured on camera demanding land.

