South Africa: R95 million housing project failed

A low-cost housing project in Soweto costing over R 95 million is to no avail because hostel residents refuse to move into the houses.

To confirm their refusal, they prevent other residents from moving to the new homes.

Meanwhile, the houses have been broken down and carried away so that only the stone structures are still standing.

A similar project in Diepsloot is running the same way while the state is trying to restore homes. The demolition process, however, takes place much faster than the construction process.

Security staff left the area due to non-payment of salaries.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

