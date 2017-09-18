South Africa: Fire destroys 83 military vehicles

During a fire, a military firefighting vehicle burst into flames, which led to the destruction of 83 military vehicles.

It took place at Wallmansthal army base outside Pretoria.

Nearly two years ago a runaway fire destroyed 104 military vehicles in Pretoria near Central Prison.

Warnings that the winter grass was too long and threatened to be a fire hazard was ignored, and nothing was done to secure the vehicles.

The Fire Act has apparently been violated by making an open fire while a ban is in the making fires after June 30th or until good rain has fallen. Landowners had until the end of June to make open fires.

Damage amounts to approximately R6,5 million rand.

Poor management and planning in military bases across the country contribute to the fact that the SADF appears to be dysfunctional at present.

