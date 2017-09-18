South Africa: Fire destroys 83 military vehicles

Die Vryburger

0
South Africa: Fire destroys 83 military vehicles - Image - Die Vryburger

During a fire, a military firefighting vehicle burst into flames, which led to the destruction of 83 military vehicles.

It took place at Wallmansthal army base outside Pretoria.

Nearly two years ago a runaway fire destroyed 104 military vehicles in Pretoria near Central Prison.

Warnings that the winter grass was too long and threatened to be a fire hazard was ignored, and nothing was done to secure the vehicles.

The Fire Act has apparently been violated by making an open fire while a ban is in the making fires after June 30th or until good rain has fallen. Landowners had until the end of June to make open fires.

Damage amounts to approximately R6,5 million rand.

Poor management and planning in military bases across the country contribute to the fact that the SADF appears to be dysfunctional at present.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Pretoria city council milk residents All indications are that the city of Pretoria urgently needs money again and the easiest way to take it from its residents. The method is sometimes...
Special task force to curb Uber, metered taxi viol... A special provincial task force is to be set up to help deal with the disturbing violence involving metered and Uber taxi drivers, Gauteng Premier Dav...
Chop shop, parts worth millions linked to robberie... Members of the National Trio Crime Task Team comprising of various disciplines of the SAPS arrested four suspects and recovered vehicles and vehicle p...
K9 unit sniff out R3 million of dagga in transport... Members attached to the Westrand Trio Task team and K9 Unit, in cooperation with Randfontein Detectives, arrested a 47 year old male in possession of ...