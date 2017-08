The sheriff of the Court raided the Gauteng health department for outstanding debt.

Two loads of furniture and equipment has been removed by the sheriff because the department did not pay a claim of R6,2 million for medical negligence.

The equipment consists of 400 computers, 50 printers, 400 tables, 600 chairs, 200 filing cabinets, 10 refrigerators, 10 microwave ovens and three dining room sets.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

