Seven injured during Braamfontein shootout

Seven people were injured this afternoon following a shootout outside a block of flats on Kerk Street in Braamfontein in Johannesburg CBD.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 12h15 and found local authorities already in attendance.

Upon closer inspection, paramedics found a woman and six men lying outside the block of flats.

Paramedics immediately assessed the patients and found that two were in a critical condition while the five others had sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.

Paramedics immediately treated the patients and provided the critically and seriously injured with advanced life support interventions.

Once the patients had been treated, they were transported to various provincial hospitals for urgent care.

The details surrounding this shooting are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

