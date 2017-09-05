Security officer shot and killed in his car in Leondale, Germiston

Security officer shot and killed in his car in Leondale, Germiston.

At approximately 19h45 on Monday evening 04 September 2017, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a shooting in the car park area of a shopping centre in Blesbok avenue, Leondale, Germiston.

Paramedics from Netcare 911 and the Provincial Ambulance Service attended to one victim who had been shot several times. The incident and preceding events will form part of a police investigation.

Tragically the twenty nine year old man had sustained fatal injuries and had died prior to the arrival of the paramedics. Documentation pertaining to his death was completed by Netcare 911 and handed over to authorities at the scene.

The Leondale SAPS were also at the scene.

