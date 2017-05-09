Security guard critical after Mamelodi cash-in-transit heist

This morning, Netcare 911 paramedics responded to reports of an armed robbery and shooting at a shopping centre in Boundary drive in Mamelodi, Pretoria.

The incident sounded serious and several emergency medical vehicles were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, paramedics were told that robbers had targeted cash boxes and that several shots had been fired. Paramedics assessed the scene and attended to three victims who had sustained gunshot injuries:

A 30 year old male, a cash box guard, he had been shot in the back and in the leg. His condition was very serious and he was attended to by an advanced life support paramedic and medication was administered to control his pain.

A 51 year old male who worked at a shop in the centre, he had been grazed by a bullet and had sustained a minor injury to his right leg.

Both of these victims were stabilised on the scene and then transported by Netcare 911 ambulances to hospital for further medical care.

A third victim had also been shot in the leg. She also worked in the centre, was in a stable condition and was transported by another ambulance service to hospital.

The SAPS were at the incident to manage and preserve the crime scene for further investigation.

