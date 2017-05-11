Schools closed in Northern Johannesburg

Schools were closed in parts of Johannesburg after protesters turned parts of the city into a war zone.

SAPS and Metro Police are trying to establish law and order.

The city council blames criminal elements for the disorder in Eldorado Park, Kliptown, Orange Farm and Ennerdale, but it’s residents keep blocking roads and even robbing shops.

Late Wednesday afternoon, renewed shootings took place in the Itereleng informal settlement near Laudium, and one death was reported, although not officially confirmed by the SAPS.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

