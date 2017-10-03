SAPS September stats for serious crimes in province

SAPS September stats for serious crimes in province

In dealing with serious and violent crimes committed with firearms including house robberies, hijacking and business robberies, police in Gauteng have seized 345 firearms, 3576 live ammunition, 326 suspected stolen vehicles and arrested more than eight thousand suspects for various crimes during the month of September.

As police are increasing deployments to deal with festive season criminal activities, the Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng Lieutenant General Deliwe De Lange is appealing to the members of the community to co operate and report any suspicious people and vehicles especially in the vicinity of shopping malls.

