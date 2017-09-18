SAPS arrest 398 suspects, Tshwane North

Tshwane North police men and women in blue continue to fight crime despite the challenges during road blocks and suspect raiding, and managed to arrest 398 suspects who were detained in different cells.

Amongst those arrests, 83 people were found in possession of drugs, four people were arrested carjacking and three vehicles recovered, seven were found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and three for murder.

Other 14 suspects were arrested for dealing in liquor without licence, 37 traffic offences, malicious damage to property, burglary resident, rape, stock theft, theft general, fraud, possession of stolen property, theft out of motor vehicle, robbery with a weapon, business robbery and assault GBH.

Suspects appeared in courts and others will appear at Ga-Rankuwa, Pretoria North, Soshanguve and Moretele magistrate Court on 18 September 2017, facing different charges.

