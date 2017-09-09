Sandton public violence, uber taxis set alight

The South African Police Service in the Province, together with Gauteng Traffic Police are monitoring the situation closely following incidents of violence on the evening of 7 September 2017, where three vehicles allegedly belonging to Uber and Meter Taxi, were set alight.

Police and other Law enforcement Agencies have had to boost deployments and are now conducting joint operations in the area to maintain order.

Parallel to that, a case of public violence has been opened for investigation.

The Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange, has condemned the violence and appeals to those involved to consider the safety of not only their passengers, but also that of the general public. “Violent acts such as those of last night are punishable by law. Therefore, the perpetrators should refrain from such behaviour and find amicable ways of managing the conflict,” the Commissioner said.

Police are appealing to those who might have information that could assist in apprehending those responsible for the violence, to come forward with such information.

The public is encouraged to continue to collaborate with the police in the fight against crime by contacting the South African Police Service through the Crime Stop 08600 10111, or alternatively contact the nearest police station.

