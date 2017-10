In a study on which cities are the safest in the world, Johannesburg achieved 50th place and is the third most impoverished city compared to the Middle East and Africa cities.

Even cities such as Mexico, Chicago, and Kuala Lumpur fare better than Johannesburg.

Tokyo once again held the first place with Singapore and Osaka respectively second and third.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

