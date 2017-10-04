SABC board qualification verification process underway

Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo has noted a misleading report by News24 regarding the appointment of the SABC Board.

“News24 report creates an impression that the appointment of board members will be finalised within two days.

“The Minister actually told Parliament that the SAQA [South African Qualifications Authority] verification of qualification process is underway and will be completed in two days. However, that does not mean the appointments will be finalized within two days,” Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said on Tuesday.

Last week, the Presidency said President Jacob Zuma is still considering the recommendation received from the National Assembly of the names of persons recommended for appointment.

The National Assembly has recommended Khanyisile Kweyama, Mathatha Tsedu, Michael Markovitz, Nomvuyiso Batyi, Rachel Kalidass, Victor Rambau, John Matisonn, Jack Phalane, Dinkwanyane Mohuba, Bongumusa Makhathini, Krish Naidoo and Febe Potgieter-Gqubule to serve on the board.

On 7 March this year, the National Assembly recommended the dissolution of the board of the SABC and the appointment of an interim SABC board.

President Zuma subsequently appointed an interim board for a period not exceeding six months.

The term of the interim board expired at the end of September.

South Africa Today – South Africa News