Robbery foiled at Killarney Mall in Johannesburg

This afternoon Medi Response and Contact Security assisted at Killarney Mall in Johannesburg where the police foiled a robbery and arrested two suspects.

According to the South African Police Service, the vehicle used had allegedly been hijacked in the south of Johannesburg earlier today and was spotted by police entering the parking bay.

Police say they recovered the hijacked vehicle and seized two firearms and a jamming device.

Fortunately, there were no injuries on scene.

Medi Response

South Africa Today – South Africa News