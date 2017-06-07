Rioters at Krugersdorp torch house

Police are investigate a case of arson after rioters of the Princess squatter camp in Roodepoort, set fire to a house on 6 June 2017.

During riots, which RSG describes as a “service delivery riot”, road vehicles and motorists have also been bombarded with stones.

Motorists are advised to use Ontdekkersweg or the N12. So far no injuries have been reported yet.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police said Albertina Sisuluweg is closed next to the squatter area in the direction of Krugersdorp.

Police clearly do not want to take any chances because three months ago Princess squatter camp on the West Rand hijacked a truck and set it alight after a violent protest by residents. The truck full of vegetables and fruit on the Main reef road was first looted and then burned.

The police reacted with rubber bullets and shock grenades to chase the crowd and recover the stolen goods.

The residents say they want the government to comply with their promise of housing, water and electricity.

While tranquility was restored on Main reef road, it was closed for a long time as officials had to work to remove the remaining lorries, tires and cement blocks.

Community leader David Mathibe said the protest would not stop because the government continued to make empty promises.

“The government does not listen to us, which means they do not care about our people.”

“I’ve been here for a long time, I should by now stay in a beautiful house. They do not take us seriously. So let them do as they please, and we’ll do the same, “said a resident.

Police say they will stay in the area to make sure protests do not pop up again.

In March, protesters slammed a portion of Elsburg Road and other streets leading to the Ramaphosa squatter camp and Reiger Park with fire tires, rubbish, tree branches and garbage.

“We have decided to take our grievances to the streets because there is still no development in our area, although we have voted many times,” one of the residents said.

Ramaphosa is not developed, while developments in other areas take place near their area in the brown area, they say.

“Schools, a library, community halls, sports facilities, tarred roads and other services are the order of the day in Reiger Park, but not Ramaphosa.

“We do not even have sports facilities to keep young people from the streets addicted to drugs.”

Reed the original in Afrikaans at Praag.co.za

