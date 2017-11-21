Reward offered for information on 2015 farm murder

Die Vryburger

0
Murdered, Gavin Wolfswinkel - Image - Die Vryburger

Since the murder on a smallholding in Donkerhoek, east of Pretoria, in 2015, there has been no progress in the investigation, which resulted in a reward being issued in an effort to obtain more information.

On November 15, 2015, two years ago, the 32-year-old Gavin Wolfswinkel was killed, and Lucky Sithome was also killed in the attack. Wolfswinkel was set to get married a month later.

The Boschkop police station, which serves the area where the murder took place, had previously been immersed in controversy because members do not do their job and even openly act racially against white complainants.

Chnay Coetzer, Wolfswinkelse sister, said because of the police’s lack of investigation, they decided to hire a private detective and pay a reward for information linking to the murder.

Members of the public who have any information can forward it to Chnay Coetzer on 079 522 1210. People are welcome to anonymously share their information which will be treated in strict confidence.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 SA writer’s husband killed Murderers killed the well-known SA writer and speaker, Nikki Bush's husband, Simon Bush, at their house in Douglasdale, Johannesburg on Saturday morni...
3000 arrested in weekend clampdown, Gauteng The South African Police Service in Gauteng arrested more than 3000 suspects for various crimes over the weekend, recovering more than 50 firearms inc...
3000 dagga plants destroyed and R600k dagga recove... Gauteng police and the community from various sectors have joined hands to deal and fight the scourge of drugs and substance abuse in the province. ...
Man arrested selling stolen goods from boot, East ... Over thirty laptops, tablets and fraudulent documents possibly belonging to banks, medical institutes and a security company, are among items recovere...