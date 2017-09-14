Rapists arrested, Orlando East

With the Festive Season fast approaching, Police in Gauteng are cautioning members of the public to go easy with drinking and partying, behavior that has proven to be a worrying generator of crimes against especially women and children.

Furthermore, the public is also encouraged to always be vigilant and avoid putting themselves at risk by, for instances, taking lifts from strangers.

This comes after Gauteng police arrested a suspect on the morning of 13 September 2017 for allegedly raping a woman in Orlando East.

It is alleged that a female aged 26 years was walking to a tavern when two men driving a Silver Citroen approached her, offering her a lift which she allegedly accepted. The suspects are said to have bought liquor and thereafter drove off to a house where they allegedly raped the woman at gunpoint.

The suspect will appear in court soon facing charges of rape.

Police are appealing to members of the community to continue collaborate with the police in the fight against crime.

Anyone who may have information that may assist in the identification and/or apprehension of suspects, can contact the South African Police Service through the Crime Stop 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211, or alternatively contact the nearest police station.

