Pretoria the car crime mecca of South Africa

Pretoria’s central CBD area has the most vehicle-related crimes reported followed by Sunnyside.

According to the Lightstone Property Group’s 2015/16 report, these include theft of vehicles, vehicle hijackings and robbery from vehicles.

More than 1,050 cases were reported in Pretoria while Sunnyside had 964 reported cases. Johannesburg, however, runs behind with 187 vehicle hijackings.

The once safe home of students and elderly people has degenerated in a drug and crime mecca since it came under ANC rule in 1994.

