Pretoria east residents without power

Residents from east of Pretoria experienced severe disruptions and are without power after a substation at Mooikloof was damaged by a fire.

It is not sure what caused the fire, and traffic almost came to a standstill by evening due to traffic lights that are out of order.

Residents near the substation claim that the fire was caused by cable theft. The city’s anti-cable theft unit has so far arrested 12 people in connection with being in possession of R500 000 copper cables since Easter weekend.

Initially, it was said that residents should prepare to be without power for five days, but the Pretoria Metro Council announced that they were starting to turn the power back on in phases.

The estimated damage to the substation amounts to approximately R45 million.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

