Pretoria disrupted by taxi strike

Protesting minibus taxi drivers blocked roads and railways in the Soshanguve area with stones and rubble.

Furthermore, passing motorists have been bombarded with rocks, and in many cases, taxi drivers have damaged cars with sticks.

Urban buses were also taken out of service after one of the buses was damaged.

Police and metro police did not do much more than to “monitor” the situation.

Enraged residents and other motorists ask when law enforcement will take place.

The taxi drivers handed over a memorandum to the city council in which they claim that all fines should be withdrawn because they believe they provide an essential service and feel that it is therefore unreasonable to get any fines.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

