Pretoria city council milk residents

All indications are that the city of Pretoria urgently needs money again and the easiest way to take it from its residents.

The method is sometimes used by the phone companies if they suddenly want to supplement their cash flows. A specific month’s account is simply increased, and the money is later returned by correcting the account. Meanwhile, the interest earned on millions of people’s money is a useful source of income.

Several residents of Pretoria are shocked by their latest electricity bill. An account that was previously averaged at R1 000 per month is suddenly R2 500. The city council reads the accounts of residents only every four months and makes use of estimates. A typical case of the latest account of a resident that rose from R1 038 to R2 550 is as follows: The account was read in June and was R1 038; The next three months will, therefore, be estimates with the following estimates for July, August, and September. August was suddenly raised to R2 550 while it was only an estimate.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

