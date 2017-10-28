Policeman shot as cash in transit robbery foiled, Fordsburg

Swift response by the police prevented Cash In Transit Robbery at Fordsburg, Johannesburg, on Friday 27 October 2017.

South African Police Service Members responded to a cash-in-transit robbery in progress. As the police were approaching, suspects who were allegedly carrying boxes containing cash that they robbed from G4S members, started shooting at the police.

There was an exchange of fire between the police and the suspects. Suspects on realizing that they were cornered, allegedly dropped the boxes before getting into the getaway cars and drove off.

One police officer was shot in the arm and one member of the community was also injured and taken to hospital for medical treatment.

It is also suspected that the alleged robbers were also wounded during the shootout.

Police have since launched a manhunt for approximately eight suspects who were driving in a dark grey Almeria sedan and white VW Jetta 6.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help arrest the suspects to please report to the nearest police station or call crime stop number on 08600 10111.

