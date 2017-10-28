Policeman shot as cash in transit robbery foiled, Fordsburg

0
Policeman shot as cash in transit robbery foiled, Fordsburg
Policeman shot as cash in transit robbery foiled, Fordsburg

Swift response by the police prevented Cash In Transit Robbery at Fordsburg, Johannesburg, on Friday 27 October 2017.

South African Police Service Members responded to a cash-in-transit robbery in progress. As the police were approaching, suspects who were allegedly carrying boxes containing cash that they robbed from G4S members, started shooting at the police.

There was an exchange of fire between the police and the suspects. Suspects on realizing that they were cornered, allegedly dropped the boxes before getting into the getaway cars and drove off.

One police officer was shot in the arm and one member of the community was also injured and taken to hospital for medical treatment.

It is also suspected that the alleged robbers were also wounded during the shootout.

Police have since launched a manhunt for approximately eight suspects who were driving in a dark grey Almeria sedan and white VW Jetta 6.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help arrest the suspects to please report to the nearest police station or call crime stop number on 08600 10111.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Four officials held for corruption Four officials, including three vehicle examiners and a cashier, were arrested for allegedly facilitating the issuing of fraudulent roadworthy certifi...
Zandspruit ‘residents’ block Beyers Na... Squatters from the Zandspruit area have blocked Beyers Naude Road with burning tires in a protest after City Power disconnected illegal electricity co...
Man arrested for years of rape of step daughter (1... On 25 October 2017 at about 16:00, members of the Benoni FCS Unit arrested a 34 year old suspect who had allegedly been raping an 11 year old step dau...
Man arrested for alleged rape of domestic worker, ... The Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Detectives in Ekangala are investigating a case of rape following the alleged rape of a 41 ye...