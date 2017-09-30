Police officers arrested for foiled robbery

3 men arrested are policeman after foiled robbery, Fourways Mall. Photo: SAPS
Eight suspects, including three police officers, were arrested on Thursday following the foiled robbery of a cellphone store at the Fourways Mall, north of Johannesburg.

Police said on Thursday that security officers at the mall spotted and apprehended one suspect before alerting the police.

With the help of the Gauteng Provincial Trio Task Team, they then followed the other suspects who were driving in three vehicles, a BMW, Hyundai and a Polo.

Four suspects were arrested after the police members stopped and searched the vehicles on the N1, also recovering unlicensed firearms, Gauteng police said.

Three further suspects, South African Police Service officers, have since been arrested on suspicion of having been party to the foiled robbery.

The police officers were driving in a marked state car and have been apprehended for escorting five robbery suspects.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances around the three’s proximity to the incident.

“While the arrest of our own is a slap in the face of the Police Service, it is at the same time commendable that they were arrested by courageous officers who are committed to fighting crime, even if that means putting behind bars our own members,” said the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange in welcoming the arrest.

Further investigations are underway to establish whether or not the suspects could be linked to other cellphone store robberies, or any other crimes.

The investigation will also look into whether more officers or suspects could be involved.

All eight suspects will be appearing in Court in due course.

