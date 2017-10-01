Police officer killed, firearm stolen, Roodepoort

Gauteng Police are investigating the circumstances around the incident where an on duty police officer was killed in the early hours of Saturday morning, 30 September 2017, in Roodepoort.

It is alleged that the police officer and his crew were flagged down by the owner of a pub, calling for assistance with patrons who did not want to leave the pub when the owner wanted to close for the day.

The crowd is said to have turned on the police, ending up with the officer being stabbed in the upper body, and his firearm stolen.

The member was declared dead on the scene.

Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange, the Provincial Commissioner of police in Gauteng is saddened by the killing of yet another member in the space of one week, after an on duty Constable was shot and killed last Sunday.

The Provincial Commissioner is appealing to witnesses to come forward with information that will assist the Police with arresting those that are responsible for the continued attack on police.

