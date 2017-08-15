Police must cough up after assault of man

Police must pay R265 000 regarding a court order after two police members robbed a man of his freedom and severely assaulted him.

Gerald Peter Carey of Glen Marais, Kempton Park suffered broken ribs and a fractured wrist when he was hit with an aluminum baseball bat and kicked with boots.

Two police officers stopped him in May 2013 forced him into a vehicle and took him to a maize field where they threatened to kill him with the baseball bat. When he managed to escape, they also threatened to shoot him. The officers also stole Carey’s wallet and money.

After the incident, he had to stay in the hospital for two nights.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

