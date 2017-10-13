Police attacked in Vanderbijlpark

Foreigners attacked SAPS members in Vanderbijlpark when a raid was conducted on a suspected drug dealer.

Six police officers were injured in the skirmish and had to withdraw with their tail between their legs.

Instead of the SAPS apprehending criminals, as commissioned by Minister Mbalula, the immigrants taught the police a lesson or two.

This confirms the impression exists that the police are no longer able to act against hardened criminals.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

