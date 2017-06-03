Police arrested nine suspects believed to be part of fraud syndicate

An intelligence driven operation comprising of Crime Intelligence, Tactical Response Team and Detectives from Ekurhuleni East Cluster has led to the arrest of nine suspects alleged to be part of an Identity fraud syndicate.

Police arrested two suspects in June 2016 after they were found with fraudulent documents that include identity documents, bank statements, municipality statements.

Further investigation commenced subsequent to the arrest of this two suspects as it was suspected that more suspects could be part of the syndicate or involved.

Thorough investigation led the police to premises around Yeoville in Johannesburg in the early hours of Friday, 02 July 2017, where police effected arrests.

It is alleged that suspects were stealing and developing IDs, municipal bills and bank statements.

It is further alleged that perpetrators targeted banks, furniture shops and retail stores where they would produce these fraudulent documents to open accounts.

Computers, software, hardware and several documents were recovered during the operation.

Two females and seven males were arrested today and will appear in court soon, facing charges of fraud and theft. More arrests are expected.

