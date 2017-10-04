One dead another injured during Randfontein robbery

Security officer shot dead in Randfontein.

A man was killed and another injured this afternoon in an apparent robbery at a petrol station at the Brandvlei Crossing in Randfontein, west of Johannesburg.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 13h09, finding local authorities already in attendance.

Upon closer inspection, paramedics found the body of a man, believed to have been one of the suspects, lying in front of a security vehicle. Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.

A second man, believed to be a security officer, was assessed and found to have sustained a gunshot wound to one of his legs. The man was treated for his injuries and was thereafter transported to Lenmed Randfontein for further treatment.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

