One dead another critical after Cosmo City robbery

Arrive Alive

0
Cosmo-City-shooting
Cosmo City shooting, Photo Arrive Alive.

A man, believed to be in his late 20s, has been killed and one man is in a critical condition after an apparent robbery took place in South Africa Drive in Cosmo City.

At approximately 14h00 on the 12th of October, ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene and found the two men lying in the road next to a vehicle.

There was noting paramedics could do to save the man who sustained a gunshot wound to his neck an he was declared dead on the scene.

Another man, believed to be in his 30s, was in a critical condition and was transported to Leratong Hospital for further medical care.

One more man and a woman sustained moderate to minor injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals by other emergency services on scene.

The exact circumstances of the incident are not yet known to our paramedics but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

