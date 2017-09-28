Newborn found wrapped in plastic bag in Brixton Cemetery

A newborn was found wrapped in a plastic bag on the 25th of September inside Brixton Cemetery, Johannesburg.

At approximately 07:45 paramedics from ER24 arrived on the scene. It is understood that a man was going through the trash when he made the discovery. He called security which in turn called emergency services. Sadly, there was nothing that paramedics could do for the little boy and he was declared dead on the scene.

The police attended the scene and will conduct an investigation.

South Africa Today – South Africa News